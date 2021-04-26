AirtelTigo: Stop the lies; we acquired it for just a dollar not $25M - Ursula to Sam George

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

The claim by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George that the Government of Ghana acquired 100% shares of AirtelTigo for $25 million is “a barefaced lie”, this is according to the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



The sector Minister in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on April 26, 2021, indicated that the MP has been peddling lies through a claim that, $25 million was paid by the Akufo-Addo Government to Bharti Airtel and Millicom International Cellular S.A. for the transfer of AirtelTigo.



“Some people find it very difficult to believe we can negotiate good deals for government. I signed the AirtelTigo contract. We acquired it for just a dollar. Someone, an MP, says he heard me say we paid $25 million. A barefaced lie.... blatant untruth,” the Minister of Communication wrote.



She added: “Please ask Sam George where he heard that. Then Sit back and listen to long, English grammar and drama.... just keep your eyes on the ball. How much did we pay to acquire the company? 1 dollar, Simple!!”



Sam George following the transfer agreement of AirtelTigo to Government, called on the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation to provide a detailed briefing on the modalities of the takeover.



The takeover by the Government of Ghana was to revive the company making suitable investments and also the protection of the interests of its customers, employees and all other stakeholders.



The agreement also transfers all customers, assets and agreed liabilities of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana.



The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation in an earlier interview stated that “We worked closely with the Ministry of Finance in all the negotiations so far and they understand what it entails. Now the shareholders of AirtelTigo are not passing the shareholder loans which they’ve advanced to the company. That’s one of the main items hurting the balance sheet of the company, one hundred percent of all the loans have been forgiven more or less. They are not seeking repayment of those loans.”





