Airport staff picket over alleged sale of KIA

Reports reaching GhanaWeb indicate staff at the Kotoka International Airport are currently staging a protest over an alleged sale of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).



Per reports, the GACL staff, who feel their livelihood is being threatened, have picketed at the premises of KIA, with red strands of cloths tied to their wrist, arm, or forehead, to express their displeasure.



Also, there is the presence of police personnel to maintain calm and order.



Meanwhile, the Aviation Ministry in a statement denied reports that the facility was not been sold.



A statement signed by the sector Minister Joseph Kofi Adda and copied to GhanaWeb on July 6, 2020 read, “The Ministry of Aviation wishes to unequivocally inform the general public and the good people of Ghana that the Kotoka International Airport is not for sale and no such deal has ever been conceived by the government of Ghana.”



According to the Minister, what is actually being “considered for deliberation” by his outfit and its stakeholders including the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is a proposed Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the KIA to achieve government’s vision of making Ghana the Aviation Hub within the West African Sub-Region.











