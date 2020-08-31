General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Airport reopening: KIA disinfected ahead of international flights resumption

play videoTerminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport being disnifected by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

Ghana's main airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is being disinfected less than 24 hours ahead of an international flight resumption.



This comes after KIA was closed to international traffic in the wake of the Coronavirus in March 2020.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on Sunday, August 30 announced the reopening of Ghana's air borders to international traffic.



The president explained, the decision comes after a thorough work done by the Aviation Ministry, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.



“I am glad to announce that the Kotoka International Airport will resume operations on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This has been communicated to all international airlines,” the president said.



The disinfection exercise, which is currently ongoing at the Departure Area of the KIA Terminal 3 is being conducted by the Zoomlion Ghana Limited and authorised by the Ghana Airport Company Limited, (GACL).









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.