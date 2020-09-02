General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Airport Re-opening: We are yet to finalise plans on ROPAL - EC

Dr. Serebour Quiacoe,Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission

Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quiacoe, has said the EC will soon finalise discussions on the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL).



ROPAL which was passed by Parliament over thirteen years ago seeks to provide an opportunity for Ghanaians living abroad to vote in the general elections.



The EC’s reaction comes on the back of the recent re-opening of the country’s air borders which allows them to travel and register Ghanaians abroad.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quiacoe, said his outfit will soon meet with relevant stakeholders to decide on ROPAL.



“The ban on air travel was lifted two days ago and the Commission is yet to meet to take a decision on Ghanaians who have returned…because there was a ban on air travel, it (ROPAL) could not happen but now that the ban has been lifted, the EC is yet to meet and finalise decisions.”



He also dismissed claims that the EC did not have enough funds for ROPAL.



“The funds for ROPAL was part of the budget which was approved in Parliament so it was rather the embargo which prevented us from travelling and also our C.I in parliament which is yet to be passed.” He explained in the interview with GhanaWeb.



The Electoral Commission has been hesitating on its implementation despite a 2017 High Court order to the Charlotte Osei-led Electoral Commission to implement the law within 12 months.



After two presidents and two heads of the Electoral Commission later, the current NPP government has signalled support for the implementation.



More than 13 years after ROPAL was passed, the EC under the new leadership of Jean Mensa has signalled a change in direction after the previous chairpersons appeared unwilling.

