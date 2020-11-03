General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Airbus scandal: John Mahama is Government Official 1 – Amidu

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is the one described as ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus Bribery Scandal, Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has said in a report.



Mr Amidu revealed this in his observations in the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal that he submitted to the Office of the President on October 16, 2020.



Mr Martin Amidu said, “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”



He added that “prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”



Corruption allegations were levelled against government officials in the acquisition of three military aircraft by the government of Ghana between 2009 and 2015.



Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, is alleged to have paid bribes in Ghana when it sold the three military aircraft.



The aerospace multinational admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian official as its consultant for the pitch to sell the aircraft to the country.



Also, Airbus confessed paying the said consultant through a third party when its Compliance Unit raised red flags about the close relationship between the consultant and the top elected official, who was a key decision-maker in the purchase of the military aircraft.

