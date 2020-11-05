General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Airbus scandal: I also don’t see any sense in it – Manasseh supports Mahama’s attack on Amidu

Manasseh Azuri Awuni

Reacting to former President John Mahama's outburst on the Special Prosecutor labeling him as “Government Official 1” in the Airbus scandal, ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni says he equally sees no sense in the Special Prosecutor's actions.



Mr. Mahama a few days ago described as an act of stupidity a decision by Martin Amidu to use his report on the corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal as an avenue to name him “Government Official 1” in the infamous Airbus scandal.



“They say investigate Agyapa, present a report on Agyapa, you’ve investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus but on the Agyapa report you know it will be damning for this government, you go and put one paragraph about Airbus, nobody asked you about Airbus if you are man enough present Agyapa and do a report separate and then I come as a man and answer you on Airbus”.



“If you think that I’m indicted on Airbus, accuse me directly but because he is a coward and he knew that Agyapa was going to be discussed today, so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion; what kind of stupidity is this?” Mahama fumed.



His comment has triggered reactions from a section of the public as they contend he was harsh.



But Manasseh argues that even though the former president may have sounded too harsh, he also sees no sense in capturing the Airbus issue in the Agyapa Royalties corruption risk assessment since the two issues are completely dissimilar.



“John Mahama may have sounded too harsh, but I also fail to see any sense in why the Airbus issue should be put in the Agyapa Royalties corruption risk assessment by the Special Prosecutor. The two issues are completely dissimilar. The persons involved are totally different,” the journalist's social media post read.



In Manasseh’s view, “the assessment report was not a general article on corruption in Ghana, in which one may draw examples from different cases. It wasn't even about general issues of corruption in the Akufo-Addo administration.”



