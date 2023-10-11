Airbus saga: Needless indeed! Picketing at Mahama's office is a 'journey to the wrong destination' - Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Fixing the Country Movement has planned to occupy former President John Mahama's office if it doesn't see any progress in the Airbus Corruption investigations involving him (Mahama).



According to the group, a nonchalant attitude towards the Airbus corruption affair is unacceptable, and it urges the relevant parties to take immediate action.



"The Ghanaian public deserves transparency and accountability in addressing this corruption scandal involving a former President," a statement signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Convener of Fixing the Country Movement says.



The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr in a text message read by Kwami Sefa Kayi during Peace FM's morning show programme, 'Kokrokoo' questioned why the group wants to picket at the former President's office when they want to know the progress of the Airbus investigation.



"Why picket the office of former President Mahama when your concern is about the pace of investigations in the Airbus saga, shouldn't the office of the Special Prosecutor be your focal point if any? Picketing at the former President's office is to embark on a journey to the wrong destination, needless indeed!" he wrote.



