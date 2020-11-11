Airbus saga: 4 major things Amidu said to Mahama after 'stupidity' description

Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on Monday, November 9, 2020, clapped back at John Dramani Mahama after the former president described his [Amidu] decision to name him as the Government Official 1 in the Airbus scandal as an act of stupidity.



Mr. Mahama at a public event had poked Mr. Amidu in the rib saying: “If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately. And I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly. But because he is a coward and he knew they were going to discuss Agyapa, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion. I mean what stupidity is this?”



GhanaWeb in this report makes a compilation of the key things Martin Amidu said in response to Mahama.



You are free for now because you’re contesting in the December polls



Martin Amidu in his press statement explained why he did not call John Dramani Mahama for interrogations after coming out with his findings on the Airbus scandal.



According to him, due to Mahama’s participation in the upcoming general election, he thought it wise to defer his decision to question him as the case is of the interest of the national security.



Wise and brave Mahama, show up so I interrogate you



The Special Prosecutor asked Mahama to avail himself for interrogation on the Airbus scandal if he is man enough. He also suggested that Mahama comes with two lawyers of his choice to witness the interrogation.



"Man up, wise up and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this office,” Amidu said.



“Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama's passport application," he added.



You are not worth the vote



Martin Amidu averred that the NDC flagbearer is not worth the vote cast for him during the general election.



“The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period of 1982 to 7th January 2001 and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions. The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian.”



“There is no question of stupidity or cowardice about it. Any person aspiring to be President of Ghana for a second term who does not know that a cardinal principle in security and intelligence is that “caution is the better part of valour” was not and is not worth the vote,” he added while defending his office.



Mahama used his office to secure a passport for his brother with fake details



Amidu accused Mahama of guaranteeing a Ghanaian passport for his brother, Samuel Adam Mahama knowing very well that his details were false.



The statement claimed that in the application process for the passport, Samuel Adam Mahama indicated that he attended the University of Ghana from January 6, 1992 to November 4, 1994. The details stated, according to the office of the Special Prosecutor is not factual.



“The evidence also discloses that John Dramani Mahama described as Former President, of Plot Number 6 North Street Tesano, P. O. Box AN 104, Accra was the first guarantor with Alfred Abdulai Mahama falsely described as a Civil Servant also of Plot No. 6 North Street Tesano, P. O. Box AN 104, Accra as the second guarantor to the application of Samuel Adam Mahama described as a project manager also of Plot Number 6 North Street Tesano, P. O. Box AN 104, Accra for a Ghanaian passport,” Amidu wrote.



“Former President John Dramani Mahama and his elder brother Alfred Abdulai Mahama both knew that Samuel Adam Mahama had not attended the University of Ghana from 6th January 1992 to 4th November 1994 but nonetheless guaranteed the application verifying the statements contained in the application for the Ghanaian passport. These were all done in furtherance of corruption and corruption-related offences,” the special prosecutor’s statement added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.