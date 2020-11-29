Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Airbus Scandal: Mahama has been banned from UK – TESCON leader alleges

The Deputy National TESCON Coordinator, Raphael Sarfo Patrick, has alleged that former president John Mahama has not been able to travel to the United Kingdom because of his complicity in the Airbus scandal.



Mr Sarfo Patrick explained that the former president’s involvement in the alleged Airbus deal has restricted him from traveling to the United Kingdom because he is scared of being arrested by the UK-based Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which investigated the scandal.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show ‘Wonsom’, the Deputy Coordinator of New Patriotic Party’s student wing explained that “the former president who is now the flagbearer for NDC has never been to the United Kingdom since 2017 to date because of the stinking Airbus corrupt deal which he appears to be the Government Official 1”.



The immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in a report on the infamous Agyapa Royalties Transaction had stated that all evidence point to Mr. Mahama as Government Official 1 but cannot be investigated as a result of the impending elections.



Ralph Sarfo Patrick further alleged that “Mahama, the Government Official 1 is now scared to travel to the UK because he is now wanted by the court officials of the UK SFO for investigations and apprehension”.



Refuting the allegations, former Obuasi MCE Kwasi Ofori Agyemang explained that “Mr. Mahama has not been implicated in the Airbus scandal with any substantive basis and legal backing for proof”.



Zuba, as he is popularly known, further rebutted that “John Mahama is not wanted and has the free will to travel to wherever he wants, so I don’t know where this propaganda is coming from”.

