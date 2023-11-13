Airbus Scandal: Fixing The Country movement postpones picketing at Mahama's office

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fixing The Country, a pro-government group has announced the postponement of its intended picketing at the office of former President John Dramani Mahama.



The group had intended to embark on a demonstration at the office of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress over the Airbus Scandal on November 16, 2023.



But in a statement issued on Monday, November 13, 2023, the group through its convenor, Ernest Owusu Bempah announced that it has rescheduled the demonstration.



The group mentioned the funeral of late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor as reason behind the decision.



Read the full statement below





Fixing the Country Movement wishes to notify the general public of the change of date for our demonstration and picketing at the former president’s office dubbed: #ChaseJMKronoAirbus Demonstration, from 16th of November 2023 to 23rd November, 2023.



The reason for the change of date is as a result of the funeral ceremony of our former first lady the late Mrs. Theresa Aba Kufour, which falls on the 16th of November, 2023. The movement would want to join the nation commiserate with the entire Kufour family on that day.



However, a new date has been arranged and agreed with the Ghana Police Service, which is Thursday 23th of November, 2023.



The Movement would also use this medium to reassure our teeming supporters and the general public to remain poised for the demonstration.



Thank You.



Signed:



Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu - Convener, Fixing the Country Movement – 0244704434