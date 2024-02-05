Air quality in Accra unhealthy – GMet

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has stated that air quality in Accra is very unhealthy.



In a tweet on February 4, 2024, the agency added that the situation is as a result of dust concentration in the atmosphere.



“Air quality in Accra is very unhealthy. Dust concentration in the atmosphere is contributing to this.



“The good news is that the midweek looks favorable for moisture influx and subsequent reduction of the dust in Accra. An improvement in the air quality is anticipated,” the agency assured.



