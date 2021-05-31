Aid for Girls Foundation supports five schools

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Aid for Girls Foundation, an NGO that promotes adolescent sexual and reproductive health has donated items worth thousands of Cedis to five schools in the Tema West Municipality.



The items comprising boxes of various types of sanitary towels were distributed among Baatsona JHS A, Baatsona JHS B, Kotobabi JHS, Old Lashibi JHS and Old Lashibi Primary schools in commemoration of this year's World Menstrual Hygiene Day.



The Chief Executive Officer of Aid for Girls Foundation, who is also Girl Child Education Ambassador Joyce Konadu Idun in her addresses touched extensively on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health.



Mentor and community advocate in Maryland, USA, they urged the girls to build themselves up academically and avoid any form of social interaction with the opposite sex that could lead to pregnancy, taking into account their adolescent ages.



"Your country, school and parents need you. You have to study hard, eat the right kind of food so that you will have a sound mind to study to become a better woman in future," said the Aid for Girls CEO.



She added "You are girls, beautiful, intelligent and fertile. You are menstruating if you joke, you can easily become pregnant, so take very good care of yourselves."



Girls' Education Coordinator of Tema West GES, Miss Yacoba Otoo in like manner admonished the girls to be particular about their Sexual Reproductive Health as well esteem education.



Assistant Head teacher, Baatsona A JHS Rev. Amos Bortier expressed profuse thanks to the Aid for Girls Foundation CEO who is also a beauty queen (Queen of Tertiary Africa 2019) for the gesture.



He urged other individuals and corporate organizations to follow her shining example