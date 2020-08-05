General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Ahwoi’s ‘tell-it-all’ book move wrongly timed, will mess up NDC – Kweku Baako

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has waded into the conversation about revelations from the recently launched book by leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Kwamena Ato Ahwoi.



The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide intimated that the timing of the release of Prof Ahwoi’s ‘Working with Rawlings’ book was poor, considering that a lot of the assertions are being heavily contested.



Although he described the NDC stalwart as highly intelligent and sharp, he wondered why the book was released at this time when it was completed in October last year.



He also averred that the cohesion relative to the NDC’s campaign will be affected since a number of people in the party have objected to some of Prof Ahwoi’s narratives in the book.



“…the timing of the release of this book relative of the NDC as a political machinery, questions arise. Ahwoi is a very strategic, intelligent and sharp person. I’ve asked myself about the timing of the release…. When you do content analysis, it appears some people are disputing…



“Coherence, cohesion relative to the campaign, considering the timing. I’m wondering whether it’s positive or negative for the party,” Baako added.



The release of Prof Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, which catalogues a series of incidents during the tenure of former President Jerry John Rawlings and the late Prof Atta Mills has been greeted with diverse opinions.



A number of leading NDC members, including its founder, Mr Rawlings, have challenged the accuracy of some of Prof Ahwoi’s accounts raising questions about the credibility of the book.



Political commentators have expressed concerns about the rippling effect of some of the revelations from the book.



Ghana goes to the polls in December and concerns are being raised about how the timing of the release of the Prof Ahwoi’s book will take a toll on the chances of the country’s main opposition party.





