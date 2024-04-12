Ahmadiyya leader calls for peace ahead of 2024 elections 

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: GNA

Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary-in-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, has called on all to pray for peace ahead of this year’s elections, devoid of violence and disturbances.



“Let’s consider and tolerate people who belong to other political parties and avoid tendencies that will cause disunity in our country.



“We are looking for the good of the country, not individuals,” he said.



The Ameer made the call on Thursday in a sermon to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration in Accra.



He called on the Muslim community to avoid indiscriminate sex to protect the rights of children in society.



He said the country’s streets were inundated with children who did not know their parents, which affected their identity and survival in society.



He said, “Every child has the right to socialisation. It is the right of every child to have an identifiable father and mother.



“The child has the right to education, health, food, clothing, and accommodation,” he said.



Alhaji Salih said anyone out of whose actions, a child cannot boast of his or her identifiable blood parentage and cannot find the rightful place in society committed a sin.



“Invariably, such children grow to develop inferiority complexes, become social misfits, and start feeling like unwanted outcasts,” he said.



He stressed that a society where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer cannot be called a welfare state; rather, it was a state that infringed upon the rights of the citizens.



Fasting, he explained, helped to remove and minimise the pains and sufferings of humanity and made us fit to face hardships.



He said Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V, the Spiritual Leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, at the closing ceremony of the 91st Annual Convention, admonished all Ahmadi to demonstrate empathy and consider the sufferings of others as their own.