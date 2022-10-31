Ahmadiyya Muslim Women donate to Korlebu Teaching Hospital, other hospitals, and orphanages

Regional News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: Shamima Muslim, Contributor

The Women’s Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana has donated items worth several thousands of Ghana cedis to Children’s Wards and Orphanages in 27 locations across all sixteen regions of Ghana.



The national donation exercise commenced from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Children’s Ward as part of their Centenary celebration. The Association will be launching its Centenary celebration on the 13th of November.



Other venues that received donations include Bolgatanga regional hospital, Bibiani Obuasi Government Hospital, Adwumako Government Hospital, Ansapatu Orphanage-Abura, Community Health Center-Walelwale, etc.



The assorted items include Toiletries, Food items, Drinks, bedding, cleaning materials, Children’s diapers; wipes, water, and many more.



Presenting the items, the National Sadr (President) of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana Hajia Anisa Nasirdeen Iddrissu says “under the current trend of events across the world, it is time for women to get involved in the high spiritual and economic development of the society so as to instill the fear of God and the love for one another in the hearts and minds of our people”.



She said the donations were the association’s contributions to helping ease the pain and challenges of the sick and vulnerable in our communities. She prayed for the children and the staff at the wards for the Almighty Allah to grant the kids speedy recovery and the staff to get the strength they need to carry on with their duties.



On her part, Madam Ethel Lumur, who received the items on behalf of the Children’s ward of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital expressed her gratitude to Lajna Ima’illah for their thoughtful generosity. She promised that the items will be put to good use.



The theme for Ghana’s celebration is “Building Resilience in Self Reformation: A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development”.



The year-long celebration will include a visit to tree-planting sites, clean-up campaigns, and donations to hospitals, orphanages, street children, and the poor. It will also include several spiritual rejuvenation activities like seminars, conferences, symposiums, and outreach programs to share Islam’s message of peace, peaceful co-existence, and most importantly how to build resilience in these troubling times.



The Women's Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established on 25th December 1922 to foster unity, promote spiritual and moral education, and advance the welfare issues of women and children within the community across the world.



Lajna Ima’illah is established in over 200 countries across the world with our international headquarters in the United Kingdom. Each country will be executing a series of activities over the year for its celebration.



The Ghana chapter celebrations will be launched in Accra as follows:



Date: 13th November

Time: 9:00 am

Venue: Ahmadiyya Mission House, Osu Nyaniba Estates.



Jazakumullaha ahsanal jazaa (May God bless you with the best of rewards), Amen.



