Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Women’s Association in Ghana celebrates centenary anniversary in Kumasi

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Women’s Association in Ghana (Lajna Ima’illa Ghana) has climaxed its national centenary anniversary celebration in Kumasi.



The theme for the yearlong celebration was “Building Resilience in Self-Reformation: A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development.”



It was held on the campus of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (T. I. AMASS, Kumasi) from Thursday, 28 September 28, 2023 to September 30, 2023.



The celebration was attended by members from the 167 circuits from the 43 zones in the 16 regions across Ghana, and representatives from Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Benin, and Togo.



The occasion was graced by the Queenmother of Ashanti (Asantehemaa), Nana Konadu Yiadom III.



The 100-year celebration included activities such as donations to hospitals, orphanage homes, street children, cleanup exercises, and tree planting.



The Sadr (President) of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana, Hajia Anisah Nasirudeen Iddrisu, in her speech underscored the importance of Muslim women being empowered.



She said if women are allowed to be educated, it will enhance their knowledge as well as nurture the children to develop the society.



Hajia Anisah Nasirudeen Iddrisu added that “if women are empowered, then we can grasp the opportunity to perform our duties very well to assist the men”.



“If women are not empowered; given the opportunity to be part of the development of the society, then a quite number of women population will be left behind, and only the men will be fronting,” she stressed.



Speaking about the association, she said it was formed as a platform to deliberate on issues that affect women, and also for the spiritual, moral, educational, and physical development of women.



Giving a brief history of Lajna Imaillah which means ‘the maidservant of Allah’, Hajia Anisah Nasirudeen Iddrisu said it was established on December 25, 1922, by Mirza Bashir-ud-Din Mahmud Ahmed, the second Caliph in Qadian, India, to give women a voice in the administrative affairs in the community.



In Ghana, she said the association started in the Central Region and as of March 2023 the membership stands at 43,115, in the 167 circuits in the 43 zones across the 16 regions in Ghana.



The special guest of honor for the occasion, Alhajj Ahmad S. Anderson, who is the 2nd Ameer for the Ahmadiyya Mission in Ghana, noted that with the advancement of materialism, religion, and spirituality are fast deteriorating which has led to cancerous growth of immorality.



He reminded them that the world is going through dangerous times of darkness and as Ahmadi Muslims, “we are raised for the good of mankind exhorting people to do good while we refrain from evil ourselves to lead the world to salvation”.



Alhajj Ahmad S. Anderson also used the platform to urge Ahmadis to lead the country to peace and development as the country walks to destruction.



“I want to remind all of us that the country we live in today is on the path to destruction and it requires a reformed community like ours (Ahmadiyya group) to lead the country to peace and development,” he said.



He added, “In Ghana, we are busy destroying our environment through all sorts of pollution including illegal, making it difficult to get portable water to drink in our homes”.



Alhajj Ahmad S. Anderson cautioned that the country may soon import water for cooking and bathing; for the harm the people have caused the water bodies through illegal mining activities.