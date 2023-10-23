Ahiagbah fires Mahama, NDC for politicizing Akosombo Dam spillage

Politics of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticized the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for what he sees as engaging in tribal politics during a national disaster in the Volta Region.



Ahiagbah justified President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comments while in the region, stating that the NPP would resist any attempt by the opposition to use ethnocentric comments to create disunity and instability in the country.



He said, “The idea that government will stand aloof and have people suffer is something that I can’t fathom, but that was the notion the NDC and its flagbearer are advancing in the Volta Region, creating the impression government doesn’t care about them, and it’s painful.”



Ahiagbah pointed out that President Akufo-Addo would continue to prove his critics wrong because he has consistently shown that he is a president for all Ghanaians.



“President Akufo-Addo was in the Volta Region because a portion of the Ghanaian population he leads were in crisis and not because they voted or didn’t vote for him.”



On the economy, Ahiagbah expressed his belief that the Akufo-Addo-led government would turn the country’s fortunes around, just as it did in 2017.



“In 2017 when the NPP took over, our GDP growth was a little over three percent, but we grew it to over eight percent in 2017, and despite the challenges in 2020 and 2022, we are still better than what the NDC did between 2011 to 2016.”



He urged Ghanaians to have faith in the leadership of the New Patriotic Party to deliver prosperous governance.