Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ahanta West NPP congratulates Kojo Kum for his appointment

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahanta West Constituency has congratulated Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum for his nomination as the Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



According to them, his new appointment comes with no surprise considering his unceasing and extreme show of leadership in all roles played in the political space of the country earning him a position in the ECOWAS Parliament.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, they deemed Mr Kum’s appointment as a historic one to the people of Ahanta West.



According to them, since the inception of democracy, no son of the constituency has been appointed as Minister or even a Deputy Minister until Nana Addo’s tenure.



“It is in this regard, that we the constituents of Ahanta West will forever be grateful to you and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)”, they noted.



They also thanked President Akufo-Addo for nominating and providing an opportunity for the Ahanta West legislator to serve in his government and looked forward to seeing a great and wonderful performance from his new office.



The NPP Constituency Chairman for the Ahanta West, Mr Anthony Nketsia Kofie stated that the youth and people of the constituency are committed to working with the Minister-designate and to provide any assistance needed to enable him to work to fulfil the purposes of the party and government.



"On behalf of the entire membership of the party, I wish to congratulate you for your nomination and we wish you well as you go through the various processes to assume full responsibility of your office", he opined.



He expressed the optimism that Mr Kum's new appointment would create greater opportunities for the youth to motivate them to do more for the party to retain power in election 2024.



Mr Kofie also commended the Western Regional Executives and the National Executives of the party for the confidence reposed in Mr Kum by ensuring his nomination for the position and indicated that their efforts would not be undermined. GNA JP/LAA



