Regional News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, contributor

Ahanta Chiefs appeal to former Kwesimintsim MP to come back over unprecedented developments

Former Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Joseph Mensah

Chiefs of Ahanta within Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region, have asked the former Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Joseph Mensah to come back and contest when the party opens nominations for parliamentary primaries.



They assured the former legislature their support over what they described as unprecedented developments brought to the constituency during the four-year mandate as Member of Parliament.



The Chiefs made the remarks when they invited the former MP, Joseph Mensah to the palace of Anaji chief, Nana Ekra Kojo IV to commend and persuade him to come back and contest the Kwesimintsim Parliamentary seat again.



Among the chiefs who invited the former MP were; Chief of Anaji, Chief of Apremdo, Chief of Kwesimintsim, Chief of Adenteim, Chief of Mpatado, Chief of Assakae.



Recounting on some of the various developmental projects executed within the constituency, the chiefs described the former MP as their saviour and a man who walks the talk.



They mentioned the construction of roads, schools, football parks, health centres, markets, community centres, durbar grounds, among others as projects executed within the four-year tenure of the MP.



To this end, the chiefs extolled the former legislature for embarking on such developmental projects to change the face of the constituency.



They expressed disappointment over their inability to persuade the delegates to retain the former MP during their primaries.



According to them, the former MP has demonstrated that he is a true Ahanta who has the development of his people at heart, thus their regret of not supporting him during his second term bid.



They have assured to support him to win the seat again if he considers their call to come back and contest the parliamentary seat again when the party opens nominations for primaries.



They confessed that it is during the term of Joseph Mensah that Kwesimintsim has seen massive developments with the entire constituency.



Responding to the call of the chiefs, Mr. Joseph Mensah expressed appreciation to the chief for recognizing his contributions to the good people of Kwesimintsim.



He, therefore, pledged to ensure that the uncompleted projects would be completed.



Mr. Joseph Mensah was silent on whether he will come back and contest the Kwesimintsim seat again when the party opens nominations for primaries.



"I don't know what God has for me in the future, so I cannot promise anything for now", he stated.



Mr. Joseph Mensah urged the party people and the entire constituents to support Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for massive developments.