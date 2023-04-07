Ahafo residents hail president for Kwaku Nkansah's appointment as MD of PBC

Regional News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Residents of Ahafo Region have expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the appointment of their son, Derek Kwaku Nkansah, as the Managing Director of Produce Buying Company (PBC) limited.



President Akufo-Addo in a letter dated March 21, 2023, with reference number OPS 101/1/23/293, and signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, secretary to the president, appointed Mr. Nkansah as the new MD for PBC.



Mr. Kwaku Nkansah, a former chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United Kingdom (UK) from 2018 to 2022, was credited for establishing NPP branches in Hull, Telford, Bristle, and Aberdeen.



An opinion leader, John Amaniampong, in an interaction with the press in Goaso on Wednesday, at the sidelines of the appointment, said, "This shows the President's reposing confidence in Mr. Nkansah and the people of Ahafo."



He also congratulated Mr. Kwaku Nkansah on his appointment to revitalise the state-owned enterprise and a member of the prestigious Ghana club 100, to earn global recognition and impact.



Mrs. Araba Simpson, a trader at the Goaso daily market, indicated that Mr. Kwaku Nkansah's appointment was well deserved and earned based on his unmatched competence, handwork and innovation.



A livestock farmer from Amanfrom, Armed Isifu, implored Mr. Kwaku Nkansah to maintain his hard-earned respect, integrity and discipline at PBC in order to put the institution to the global stage.



"Develop PBC limited as the most economically viable service provider in cocoa and other agro-processing in the West African sub-region. We wish you well in achieving the mission and vision of your new outfit. Let your tenure at PBC limited be successful and rewarding as always", Mr. Isifu noted.



The PBC limited is mandated to buy quality cocoa beans and shea nut from farmers, prepares and stores them in purpose-built sheds, and ensures prompt delivery of stocks to designated take-over collection centers.



In September 1999, the PBC was granted full autonomy status to become 'PBC limited" and incorporated as public limited liability company under the company's code of 1963 (Act 175).