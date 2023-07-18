Ahafo police begin investigation into the mysterious death of colleague

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The Ahafo Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of a colleague, who was stationed at a checkpoint at Bia-Tano Forest in the Ahafo Region.



According to a Newspaper Report by the Ghanaian Times dated July 18, 2023, the investigation will clarify the cause of death of the police officer.



Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande, the deceased officer, was discovered dead on Friday, July 15, 2023, with gunshot wounds on his body at the police checkpoint in Bediako, a suburb of Goaso, situated on the Kasapin-Bibiani Highway in the Ahafo Region.



At the time he was found, the deceased was lying by his Ak 47 rifle at the checkpoint with blood oozing from his lower abdomen.



Sources say a timber truck driver, who was coming from Kasapin, on reaching the Bia-Tano Forest police checkpoint, found the policeman dead and reported to the Goaso Regional Police Command.



It is unclear whether the deceased policeman committed suicide or was shot and killed by someone.



According to the report, the body of Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande has been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital pending autopsy.



The death of Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasivande adds to the number of service men and women who die while in the discharge of their duties.



Again, it serves as a stark reminder of the risks that these law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.



