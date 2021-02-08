Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor

Ahafo Regional aspirant for council of state poised for development

Nana Yaw Basoa, chief

Nana Yaw Basoa, a Chief, businessman and a farmer who has filed his nomination to represent the good people of the Ahafo Region has vowed to bring developmental reforms to the Region and Ghana as a whole when given the nod.



Nana Basoa made this known in an interview with Francis Agyapong Nimpong when the latter called on him.



"I will never let Ahafo down when given the opportunity as a member of the Council of State. One of my vision is that apart from Counselling the President on national issues I will ensure the total development for Ahafo Region and the country at large".



He furthermore added that he believes his benevolent efforts and philanthropic work will come to bear," Nana Basoa.



Several people have filed their nomination to contest in the Ahafo Region. All things being equal, the Electoral Commission has slated 12th February 2021 for the Elections.



Nana Yaw Basoa is the omanhene of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council and happily married with children. He obtained his GCE O'Level certificate at Bechem Presbyterian Secondary School in the year 1972. He did the German Language course in Germany and studied Communication when he later went to America. He's a proud businessman and farmer with many farms across the length and breadth of the country.



THE VISION OF NANA YAW BASOA



It has always been the dream of Nana Yaw Basoa to augment to the people who offer good advice to the President of the Republic of Ghana to help move the country forward and also provide good and solid leadership in Education, skills training and jobs for the youth in Ahafo and Ghana as a whole.



ACHIEVEMENTS



He Hosted all the Chiefs in Ahafo in his private residence in Duayaw Nkwanta for a meeting to plan for the creation of Ahafo Region. This has yielded a positive impact.



Donated incubator worth $12,000.00 to the St John Of God's Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta.



Supported the Tano North Municipal Assembly to construct rooms for both male and female for prisoners at the Duayaw Nkwanta Prison.



Supported the Tano North Municipal Assembly and the Tano North Municipal Health Directorate with GHC10,000.00 to buy PPEs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



Donated Computers to the Duayaw Nkwanta Fire Service Station.



He has supported and offered a scholarship to about 10-18 students to continue their education at the various Tertiary Institutions across the country.



Constructed classroom block from Kindergarten to Class 3 to the people of Akok? Amm?n, a village in Tano North Municipal

Etc.



Nana Yaw Basoa has the requisite experience, professional and moral attitude to competently represent Ahafo Region as a member of the Council Of State. With his international prominence and recognition, he has stated emphatically that, those experts will never go waste when elected as a member of Council of State. He assured the delegates that, he is ready to serve and impact society therefore, he needs their mandate to represent Ahafo.



The Council of State in Ghana is a body of prominent citizens which advises the President on national issues. The Council of State was established by Articles 89 to 92 of Ghana's Constitution. There shall be an elected representative from each region. Undoubtedly, they are responsible to counsel the President in the performance of his functions to accelerate growth and development.