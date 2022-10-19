Ahafo Regional Minister urges tourists, holiday makers to make region preferred destination

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, has touted the numerous tourism potentials in the area and urged tourists and holiday-makers to make the region their preferred destination.



He said the white-necked rock fowl conservation sight in Asumura was the house of very rare species of coloured birds that are considered one of Africa’s most desirable birds according to birders.



Mr. Boakye stated that the bird was lanky with a long neck and tail, it hops and has its mud-built nest beneath giant hanging rocks saying, that they are a delight to watch.



He disclosed this on Monday in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times on the tourism potential of the area in Goaso, the Ahafo regional capital.



The Regional Minister noted that the famous River Tano hosted different species of fish and crocodiles which were sacred to the people, and provided a rich avenue for wildlife and fishery studies.



“The chains of rocks, caves, and animal life within the environment have made the area one of the most patronised tourist attraction sites recently,” he added.



Mr. Boakye indicated that River Tano which surrounded all the borders of the region and its districts could additionally be used for irrigation purposes to ensure an all – year – round food production.



He said the popular MimBour (rocky mountain) has been an attraction site for many tourists, where visitors saw the panoramic view of the cashew plantation and surrounding areas when standing at the summit of the rock.



The Regional Minister indicated that Ahafo was endowed with other beautiful scenes namely the rocky areas of Abuom, the serene lake in Mim, and the Okomfo Anokye historic tree at Sankore among others.



Mr. Boakye noted that the region has beautiful natural forests including subin, Ayum, Bia – Tano, Bonsampepo (Satan’s hill), Bonkoni and Abonyere saying, that faunas, herbs, water bodies, different species of animals and trees are in abundance.



He emphasised that “Our forests can be used for academic and industrial research works, demonstration studies by botanists, source of raw materials for scientists and herbalists, and for recreational purpose”.



The Regional Minister hailed the various traditional festivals celebrated in the area namely Adekyem festival by the people of Bechem, the Abetiase festival in Goaso, and the Apomasu festival by the people of Ntotroso.



Mr. Boakye was optimistic that the display of rich cultural heritage including different kinds of drums, umbrellas, kente clothes, royal palanquins, traditional greetings, and dances among other activities would make tourists happy.