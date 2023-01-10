Ahafo REGSEC imposes curfew on Bomaa community over chieftaincy dispute

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye in collaboration with the members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and in consultation with the Interior Minister and the National Security Minister have imposed a curfew on Bomaa in the Tano North Municipal with immediate effect.



The curfew according to a statement signed by Mr Frimpong Andrews the Personal Assistant to the Minister, said the curfew shall be in force from 5pm to 7am everyday pending periodic assessments and reviews.



The decision of the Ahafo REGSEC according to the statement has become necessary following violent clashes that claimed one life and caused injuries to five others on Sunday night.



In recent times, there has been chieftaincy dispute between two fashions in the town.



Mr George Boakye and the top security officials in the Region as well as Ernest Kwarteng (MCE, Tano North), Yaw Osei Boahene (MCE, Asunafo North) have since visited the community to assess the situation at first hand.



The Minister and his entourage visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them on their loss and charged the security to continue full investigations until justice is served.



They also touched base with the traditional leaders of the two stakeholder groups in the town to appeal for calm.