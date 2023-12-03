Ahafo NHIA educates traders on ‘My NHIS’ App

Health News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Ahafo Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has held a sensitization campaign for traders at the Goaso market on the importance of the ‘MyNHIS’ mobile application (app).



The campaign forms part of the Authority’s 20th Anniversary celebration of the Scheme, on the theme: “Health Heroes: 20 Years Strong”.



It aims at assisting individuals to download the health insurance ‘app’ on smartphones for first-time registration, and account renewal, and offering other convenient services.



The campaign started with a float through the main streets of Goaso to the market area, where the staff had one-on-one education with the traders.



In an interview with the media after the float, Mr Alexander Fordjour, the Ahafo Regional Director of the NHIA, expressed satisfaction with the positive response from the public, signifying their belief in the accessibility of the scheme.



He urged the District and Municipal managers to replicate the campaign in their respective areas to mobilize and enrol more individuals in the scheme.



Ms. Dora Oduro, a trader from Mim, expressed excitement at the ‘NHIS App’, saying the application would bring convenience to its users, based on the information she had received.



Mr Sampson Oppong, another trader, said though he was not a registered member of the scheme, he had enrolled his wife and children.



He expressed his intention to register now that the application had been introduced, saying it would be convenient and stress-free.



Other traders also acknowledged the potential benefits of the ‘NHIS App’ and expressed their willingness to embrace the technological advancement.