Ahafo Ano South West District: Teenagers between 10 to 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year

Health News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed pregnancy among teenagers between 10 to 14 years is on the rise in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.



According to GHS, 18 per cent of the total 460 teenage pregnancies recorded in the district for the year 2022 were between the 10 to 14 year age brackets.



The District Health Director, Dr. Rubben Bedzra disclosed this on Friday March 31, 2023 during a one day workshop on preventive measures to halt teenage pregnancies in the area.



Held at Mankranso, the event was organized by Women's Health to Wealth, a non-governmental organization in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service.



The workshop brought together traditional leaders, parents and guardians, students, health practitioners and other stakeholders



Speaking to OTEC News at the sidelines of the event, Dr. Bedzra said 460 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in the year 2022 compared to the 400 cases recorded in 2021 in the district



He expressed concern over the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies in the district, calling on all stakeholders to join the fight against the menace.



"I am encouraging all stakeholders in the district to see this development as a huge burden that needs urgent attention



"The lives of most of our young girls are being destroyed because of this very issue, that is why i believes such workshops are very important, he said.



He commended the NGO for the workshop and called other groups and organizations to support GHS in fighting the problem.