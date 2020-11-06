General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Ahafo Ano South East DCE escapes night robbery

The robbery incident took place on Thursday night. File photo

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South East Joseph Dapaah has lamented that despite a population of over 85,000, they only have six police officers and one police post.



He poured his heart out following a robbery incident he witnessed Thursday night.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s GhanAkoma on Friday, November 6, Mr. Dapaah explained that he personally witnessed the robbery incident in the district capital.



“On my way, from routine campaign stops when I reached Adugyama, I heard gunshots so I asked my driver to stop the car, I could see the armed men in a Rambo style robbing traders at the market center,” the DCE said.



He added that he looked on helplessly from his car parked some 30 yards from the incident, recounting how the armed men took away a total of GH¢40,000.



The Thursday night robbery at Adugyama brings to count more than four robbery incidents in a spate of four months, the recent being last week’s shooting to death of the owner of Sky Oil Company at Asuodei in the same district.



Mr. Dapaah further lamented the lack of vehicles for police to patrol and ward off criminals from the area.



He wants immediate intervention to build at least additional two police stations in the area as well as the deployment of enough police personnel to patrol the area against armed robbers.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.