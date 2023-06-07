Agyinasare vs Nogokpo: Van Calebs calls for peace

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Van Calebs, a Ghanaian event organizer has appealed to the traditional authorities and residents of Nogokpo in the Volta Region to allow peace prevail in their impasse with Bishop Charles Agyinasare of the Perez Chapel.



The CEO of Walking Stick Foundation who also hails from the Nogokpo township opined that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has upon sober reflection regretted his actions and wish he never made such utterances.



He posited that while the man of God may not admit it publicly, it is imperative that members of the community let it go and move on.



Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has made a mistake and I believe he's regretted the utterances he made in that sermon. He's human and he also does mistakes.



“As a native of Agbozume and nogokpo, I forgive him and I urge all our people to cease fire and let it go. We are all one people, christians, muslims or traditionalist, let's all come together to build a peaceful nation. May God bless us all” he shared on Facebook.



Background



Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been subjected to attacks following his statements that Nogokpo is the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region.



The Nogokpo traditional council, who has been unsatisfied with the Archbishop’s aftermath apology and explanation, has issued a 14-day ultimatum for him to appear before them.



The Peace Council, however, has intervened in the situation and is currently taking steps in resolving the issue.