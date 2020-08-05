General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Agyinasare’s healing powers are finished hence the shift to politics – Maurice Ampaw

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Controversial Radio Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw says Bishop Charles Agyinasare founder of the Perez Chapel International has lost all his healing powers reason why he has swayed from his calling which is evangelism and healing.



According to him, he knows Bishop Agyinasare since childhood when he received his call from God to heal and to evangelize but adding politics is an indication that he’s lost all his healing powers.



The Lawyer was speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Maurice Ampaw said “they should go back to their first love. Agyinasare has lost the way, he has missed his core mandate and you see he’s going to the ditch. When you watch today, you see that the healing power is finished. The healing power is gone.



He said further added “Agyinasare is my age mate but look at him he’s now an old man because what God gave to him to do, he has ditched that and is moving into a grey area which is not his field. That’s why I’m saying that if you’re called by God and he gives you vision and purpose you need to follow your purpose, follow your passion. All the men of God that have deviated from their calling had problems. If care is not taken, he will lose most of his members. I speak to most of his members in the Church and they are not happy. This is the time for all Christians to be focused. We have a delivering government”.



The Lawyer noted that God’s blessings is in the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and it’s reflective from the fact that the President is rather becoming handsome as he ages.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.