Agyeman Manu sacked, Okoe Boye replaces him as Health Minister

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has been relieved of his duty by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on February 14, 2024.



The reshuffle affected 13 ministers and 10 deputies. Key among them is the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and others.



The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has been appointed minister-designate to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu.



The reshuffle also saw the sack of Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. He is to be replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga.



The information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has also been reassigned to the Ministry of Works and Housing, while his deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar, becomes the substantive Information Minister.



Other ministers affected by the reshuffle include Ambrose Dery, who has been dropped as the Interior Minister and reassigned as Minister of State at the Office of the President.



He was replaced by Henry Quartey, the Regional Minister for Greater Accra .