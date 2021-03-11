General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Agyapa deal is a national betrayal – Bright Simmons

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has reiterated the condemnation of the controversial Agyapa Gold Royalties transaction.



According to him, aside the issue of the deal lacking transparency, he has further described it as a national betrayal.



In a post shared on Twitter on Thursday, March 10, Bright Simons explained that the deal paved way for an exploitation of the “little Ghana earns from gold” by “well-connected people”.



Government, through the Finance Ministry, justified choosing Bailieick of Jersey in the UK, a tax haven, to incorporate the Special Purpose Vehicle for the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) because it would ensure tax efficiency.



However, more than 15 Civil Society Organisations (CSO) calling for the suspension of the deal over lack of transparency among other concerns, said the tax-efficiency justification may just be a ruse.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced in his 5th State of the Nation Address on March 9 that the suspended deal will return to Parliament to be deliberated on.



This was prior to public scrutiny and subsequently government’s decision to suspend it which led to former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu’s resignation.



Mr Amidu cited interference in his corruption risk assessment of the deal by the President.



To Mr Simons, the CSOs stance on the issue remains unchanged.



“The posture of the civil society groups that opposed Agyapa remains unchanged: the deal represents taking the little Ghana earns from gold, privatising it in London cheaply so that well-connected people can buy low & sell high. It is a national betrayal.”



