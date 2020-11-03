General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Agyapa deal: There was bid-rigging, corruption in selection of Transaction Advisors – Amidu

Martin Amidu is Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised concerns with the controversial Agyapa Royalties Deal.



In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr Amidu argued that there was a reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity including the potential for illicit financial flows and money laundering in the process that led to the selection of the Transaction Advisor(s).



This, according to Amidu manifested “in the arrangement of how the fees payable to Databank of Ghana as the decoy which was not approved under the Public Procurement Authority Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended by the Public Procurement Authority (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914) (Act 663 as amended) are to be made.”



The 64 page-report also added: ” There was thus a zero chance arising out of individual interests at the Ministry of Finance and Imara/Databank of expecting impartiality and neutrality on the part of the Transaction Advisor(s) in advising the Republic of Ghana as a national corporate entity representing the unitary interest of its Chiefs and people.”



He thus claims that the consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.



The release of the full report comes barely 12 hours after the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu announced the conclusion of the said corruption risk assessment conducted into the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal by his office.



A press release issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor early on disclosed the submission of the report to the President and the Finance Minister attached with conclusions and observations.



This, according to Mr Amidu, was done some two weeks ago while indicating that the two week period is enough to inform the public about the conclusion of his constitutional mandate.



“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020. The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.”



“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public. It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed. I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this Office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter,” the Special Prosecutor added in the press release.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Minister to take the Agyapa deal back to Parliament following the completion of the corruption risk assessment by Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.





