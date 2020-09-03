General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Agyapa Royalties deal isn't family, friends' affair - MIIF chairman

Chairman of Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), George Mireku Duker

Chairman of Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), George Mireku Duker has rubbished the notion by Minority and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the selection of Senior Minister's son, Kofi Osafo-Maafo and President Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin, Gabby Otchere-Darko as part of Agyapa Royalties gold firm is a conflict of interest or otherwise a family and friends' affair.



The Minority in Parliament staged a walkout while the Agyapa Royalties deal was raised in the Legislative House.



Their reason is that the deal reeks of corruption and further opposed the terms of the deal.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu speaking to the press regarding the deal emphasized that no government will accept the terms of the deal.



"The Minister of Finance in presenting this deal is in breach and a clear violation of the law and is required to have reported this deal with full disclosure in his 2020 Supplementary budget to Parliament. Our position is that no future NDC government will honor the terms of this Agyapa Royalties Transaction," he said.



They also cast suspicions over the Kofi Osafo-Maafo and Gabby Otchere-Darko's roles in the deal.



Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Spokesperson on Finance speaking on Joy News file programme, questioned the selection process asking "was there a system in place that this government advertised for any Ghanaian to be able to have that opportunity; what type of recruitment process was done..?"



But Mr. Mireku Duker has refuted the family and friends' claims serving as albatross to the Agyapa Royalties deal.



According to him, he wouldn't make the mark as MIIF Chairman if the President was interested in dishing out deals to his family and friends.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Mr. Mireku Duker noted that the fact that he is appointed to head the MIIF defies the Minority's ideology of conflict of interest either.



"Mireku Duker, I don't hail from the Eastern Region. I come from the Western Region and a mining community which is Tarkwa Nsuaem," he stressed.



The Minerals Income Investment Fund is in charge of establishing Agyapa Royalties Limited and other Special Purpose Vehicles to raise funds to boost the minerals sector of the economy.





