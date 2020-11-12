General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Agyapa: Go further and prosecute culprits – Amidu told

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas Dr Steve Manteaw has asked the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to investigate and prosecute any evidence of a corrupt act in accordance with his prosecutorial mandate.



Dr Manteaw, who is also a member of the Alliance of Civil Society groups working in extractives, also called for the total abrogation of the agreement following the corruption risk assessment done by the Special Prosecutor.



“In this regard, we challenge the OSP to take the next logical step to investigate and prosecute any evidence of corrupt acts in accordance with his prosecutorial mandate.



“The abrogation of the Agyapa transaction should lay the grounds for a more open and consultative process for options and solutions to getting the best value for our mineral resources,” Mr Manteaw said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 11.





