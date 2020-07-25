Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Kingsley Akwaa, Contributor

Agric minister registers for voters ID at Kwadaso

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, and former Member of Parliament (MP) of Kwadaso Constituency visited the constituency on Sunday July 19, 2020 to register for his voter ID card during the third phase of the registration exercise. He was the second MP of the constituency after its split from Bantama Constituency in 2004.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, before registering, met the parliamentary candidate, constituency executives, council of elders and patrons, polling station executives and some members of the Kwadaso New Patriotic Party (NPP) fraternity at the party’s constituency office.



In expressing his gratitude to the constituency, the Minister in the company of his beautiful wife, Genevieve Afriyie Akoto; Kate Gyamfua, National Women's Organiser and Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, made it clear to the gathered party faithful that he would not have gotten the opportunity to climb to this stage of his political career had it not been the opportunity given to him by the constituents of Kwadaso.



He took the opportunity to urge the constituency executives and delegates to bury their differences. He continued that, in internal party elections, there is the possibility that there would be factions and camps which would result in unhealthy rivalry, but after every internal contest, there is always the need for cooperation for the main goal, and that is against the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He passionately appealed to the people of Kwadaso to give Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the newly elected parliamentary candidate their unflinching support.



The Minister urged the people of Kwadaso to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols in order to protect themselves against the virus.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko also ceased the opportunity to eulogize Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his fatherly role and continuous assistance in diverse ways toward the constituency. The Parliamentary Candidate elect in addition used the platform to again call on the other parliament aspirants and their respective members and the entire party members in the constituency to come on board in a united front for a maximization of the party’s vote in December 2020.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party in furtherance thanked the party members in the Kwadaso constituency for the unprecedented vote margin which they gave the party in the 2016 elections and urged them to do more than that for President Nana Addo this year.



The National Women's Organiser, Kate Gyamfua encouraged the women to join the victory bus and work assiduously for it.



The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana as part of its schedules prior to the organisation of the 2020 general elections in December opened for registration of eligible voters on 30th June, 2020.

