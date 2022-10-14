Agradaa to face additional counts as 30 more victims of alleged fraud report to police

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

The Ghana Police Service says it has received new complainants in the ongoing case of fraud involving the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaaa.



According to the police, it is in the process of taking statements from some 30 persons who were also victims of the alleged money-doubling scam perpetrated by Nana Agradaa on her own church members.



This was stated in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, when Agradaa appeared before the Accra Circuit Court 9 for a second time.

Agradaa was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, following widespread allegations that she had scammed some members of her church.



She was put before court on charges of defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatanic advertisement in newspapers contrary to Section 137 of Act 29/60 on Monday.



With seven complainants involved in the case at the time, the counts were separated into seven on same charges when the court remanded her into custody to reappear on Thursday.







Arguing for an extension of her remand on Thursday, DSP Sylvester Asare of the prosecution informed the court about the 30 new complainants whose statements are now being taken for investigations to be carried out.



According to the prosecution, the suspect will most likely interfere in police investigations when granted bail.



DSP Sylvester Asare hence prayed the court to remand the suspect for two weeks to give the police enough time to conduct its investigations.







In opposition to the prosecution’s request, the defence bench led by Reynold Twumasi Ankrah said the accused is a mother whose infants need her at home.



He emphasised that the accused is ready to meet bail conditions and appear before the court for her trial.



The presiding judge, Mr Bright Acquah having been convinced by the prosecution’s argument however remanded the suspect into custody but for just 4 days and urged the police to conclude its investigations by the adjourned date.



The case was thus adjourned to Monday, October 17, 2022.







