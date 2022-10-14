Agradaa rushed to court on 6 fresh charges, remanded for 2-weeks

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 October 2022

The woes of the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, alias Mama Pat, seem to be deepening as fresh charges of fraud have been pressed against her.



The Accra Circuit Court 9, where Agradaa is facing seven (7) counts of fraud charges, on Monday refused her bail application and remanded her in custody.



The court which was sitting on her case for the second time, scheduled Agradaa’s next appearance for Monday, October 17, 2022.



However, in the latest twist, Agradaa was put before the Accra Circuit Court 10 in the early hours of Friday, October 14, 2022, where six new counts of fraud were pressed against her.



According to Angel FM's court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, Agradaa was brought before the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah to answer the 6 new charges emanating from the statements of six persons who were victims of her alleged money-doubling scam.



She, however, pleaded guilty to all six counts of fraud.



Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, who is a former fetish priestess, was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, following widespread allegations of fraud.



