Agradaa opens up about her experience in Chorkor jail

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven Way International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro has stated that her recent arrest was an act of God to help spread the gospel.



The former fetish priestess spent over a month in police custody following her arrest on October 9, 2022, on fraud charges.



She was recently released from custody after meeting her bail conditions.



Sharing her prison experience with her Church members, Agradaa in a video sighted by GhanaWeb said God used her during her time cells to convert lesbians. She believes this was the sole purpose for her arrest.





“God sent me to cells for a purpose. This woman was brought into the cell I was in at Chorkor. They were two girls and they were lesbians. God spoke to her through me and she wept. She decided to accept Jesus as her Lord and personal saviour.



“Today I feel sad seeing her because the devil thought he was sending me to Chokor cells but Jesus said there are some lesbians so I should go there to preach for them to give their lives to Christ,” she told the members about her encounter with some two ladies during her time in cells.



According to Agradaa, her time in police cells was for a purpose ordained by God.



Watch video below:







GA/WA