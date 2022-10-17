Agradaa granted bail but remains in police custody

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



Presiding Judge, Bright Acquah, during hearing at the Accra Circuit Court 9, on Monday, admitted the accused to a bail amount of GHC50,000 with three sureties.



The sureties according to the court ought to be civil servants earning not less than ¢2,000 a month.



As part of her bail conditions, Agradaa is supposed to report to police every Wednesday.



This comes after the court, over by Bright Acquah on Thursday, October 13, 2022, struck out a bail plea by her lawyer, Reynold Twumasi.



The case has since been adjourned to November 10, 2022.



Agradaa remains in police custody:



The accused person however is supposed to remain in police custody despite her bail grant by the Accra Circuit Court 9, pending a determination by the Circuit Court 10.



Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Agradaa) is before both courts over alleged scamming claims by her church members.



Whereas the Circuit Court 9, presided over by Bright Acquah was originally sitting on the case, a new case was opened against her in Circuit Court 10 subsequently.







The Accra Circuit Court 9, where Agradaa is facing seven (7) counts of fraud charges, on October 13, refused her bail application and remanded her in custody for four days.



This was after prosecution had admitted that there were thirty new witnesses whose statements they had to take.



The court which was sitting on her case for the second time, scheduled Agradaa’s next appearance for Monday, October 17, 2022.



However, Agradaa was put before the Accra Circuit Court 10 in the early hours of Friday, October 14, 2022, where six new counts of fraud were pressed against her.



During hearing at Court 10, Agradaa was brought before the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah to answer the six new charges emanating from the statements of six persons who were victims of her alleged money-doubling scam.



Agradaa is said to have initially declined to give her plea when the charges were read because of the absence of her lawyer in court.



She, however, pleaded guilty to all six counts of fraud.







The presiding judge, therefore, ordered her remand for two weeks and adjourned the case to October 24, 2022.



During court hearing today, October 17, 2022, Judge Bright Acquah who is in charge of Circuit Court 9 indicated that until Court 10 admits her bail plea, she remains in police custody despite having granted her bail under his ruling.



Background:



The Ghana Police Service arrested repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” a statement from the police said.



Nana Agradaa’s arrest comes on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.



The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out monies to people who would attend her all night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Things however did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.



She eventually is reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.



The police have since called on all persons who were affected by the supposed scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to help with the investigations.



“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” it added.



