Agradaa found the church as a haven to perpetrate her evil deeds – Christian group

A Christian group named Ghana Need Ghana has waded into the recent arrest and controversy surrounding the founder and leader of Heavenway Champion Ministries International, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



According to the group, the recent arrest of the former fetish priestess for allegedly duping her church members is a clear confirmation of their concerns about her supposed conversion into Christianity and subsequent ordination as a priest.



At a press conference held on Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the group emphasised some of its concerns earlier raised about Agradaa’s conversion and ordination.



“She bought a church building for her husband whilst in her fetishism craft, but retrieved it," in a statement read by its President, Reverend Mrs. Patience Mensah, the group said



“We don’t hate Agradaa, but as the bible states, we are implored to call out bad character so that in the end we will all not be grouped as the same. You are all aware that we raised concerns about Agradaa’s supposed calling by God. She was never called by God which is why we called on everyone to be careful about her ordination. She eventually become a priest but now we have been vindicated that she was all about the money,” Bishop Seizer George Ofori Atta, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Ghana Need Ghana, added.



According to the victims, they attended her church and gave out their monies in various amounts after she had advertised to give them multiples of their offerings.



An Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded Agradaa into custody after she was charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatan advertising in a newspaper.



She is due back in court later today, Thursday, October 13, 2022.



It will be recalled that Ghana Need Ghana in July this year led a protest calling for the arrest of Agradaa.



According to the group which presented a petition to the Ghana Police Service, there was a need to prosecute the former fetish priestess for her alleged fraud schemes.



