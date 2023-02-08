Agradaa charged over nude pictures

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Embattled founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry Patricia Asiedua also known as Nana Agradaa has been arraigned again and charged for sharing nude pictures of a Prophet.



Nana Agradaa, who has been known to the law in recent times, was charged for non-consensual sharing of intimate images contrary to Sections 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038).



She has pleaded not guilty to the charge before Circuit Court 10 presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.



Four others – Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy currently at large were also charged for Abetment of crime namely; non-consensual sharing of an intimate image.



Kissi (2nd Accused) and Omane (3rd Accused) who were present in court pleaded not guilty while Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi (4th Accused) was absent. The fifth Accused said to be Andy (5th Accused) is at large.



They have all been granted bail in the sum of GHc100,000.00 with three sureties each. They are expected to reappear on March 8, 2023.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by the Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Haligah, were that the Complainant, Emmanuel Appiah Fomum, is a Prophet and resides at Teshie, Accra.



He said the 1st Accused Patricia Asiedua is a lady Pastor residing at Weija and the 2nd accused Enoch Owusu Kissi is a media Practitioner residing at Weija.



The Prosecutor told the court also that the 3rd accused Charles Omane alias One Gig is a businessman residing at Nungua and 4th accused Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi is a Television (TV) Presenter residing at Nungua while the 5th accused person Andy is at large.



ASP Haligah said, sometime in 2020 the 1st accused Patricia Asieduwaa who was the owner of a TV station called ‘Thunder TV’ hosted a programme on her TV station and intentionally showed the naked pictures of the complainant on live TV.



The prosecutor said, Nana Agradaa made mockery of him with all the other accused persons who were panelist on the said programme encouraging her on the course.



He said the said programme was also streamed live on Youtube and Facebook where a witness, in this case, saw it and informed the complainant about it.



The Prosecutor told the court that the 1st accused also intentionally distributed intimate images of the complainant to a witness in this case via WhatsApp.



He said the complainant reported the matter to the Police for assistance and during the investigation, all the accused persons with the exception of the 5th accused who is at large were arrested for investigation.



He said the Police retrieved the intimate images of the complainant which were shared or distributed by 1st accused Patricia Asieduwaa.



ASP Haligah said in the course of the investigation, the programme on which the intimate images were shown was retrieved by Police and played back to all the accused persons who identified themselves in the video of the programme hosted by 1st accused.



He said after investigation the accused persons were charged with the offences and arraigned.



