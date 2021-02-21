Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Kwaku Kyei, Contributor

Agonahemaa donates PPE’s to fight against coronavirus

Queenmother of Agona Traditional Area, Nana Acheampomaa Ntansa Yiadom II presenting the items

As part of efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 in Agona and its surrounding communities in the Sekyere South District, the Paramount Queen Mother of Agona Traditional Area through the Agonahemaa Development Initiative COVID-19 project funded by Nana Acheampomaa Ntansa Yiadom II has donated PPE’s to 10 selected basic schools in Agona.



In all, Nana donated boxes of nose masks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, washing basins, veronica buckets, as well as tissue paper to the beneficiary public and private basic schools in Sekyere South District which includes SDA Primary A, Primary B, Islamic Primary, Jubilee, African Faith, Presby, Methodist, Interberton, Gospel International and Maranatha primary schools.



The Agonahemaa Nana Acheampomaa Ntansa Yiadom II who is a professional nurse also uses the opportunity to sensitize students on the need to observe the protocols, practice physical distancing to avoid contact with each other, how to dispose of their nose mask after a single use and how to sanitize their hands.



The Agonahemaa who was accompanied by the Sekyere South District Director of Education George Adu Abrokwa and other officials said:



“Schools have re-opened and everybody is concern about this pandemic so we decided we will pay a familiarization visit to our basic schools to observe at first hand how the children are coping with the pandemic whilst contributing our widow's mite to complement the government’s efforts of distributing PPE in this crucial time and also to educate them on various precautionary measures as they fight the virus."



Nana Acheampomaa Ntansa Yiadom II emphasized the continuous need to promote hygiene and safety practices:



“COVID-19 alerts us to the importance of safety in the pandemic. There is no current treatment and therefore it is of the utmost importance to observe safety protocols by ensuring the availability of water and hand-washing items in our schools”.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Agonahemaa’s Development Initiative Covid 19 Project have collaborated with both public and private institutions to respond to the outbreak of pandemics whilst providing support to scale up interventions to ensure that the most vulnerable children are protected from the virus.



The Agonahemaa Development Initiative as part of its efforts in fighting against the pandemic will be building the capacity of health workers, equip them to manage reported cases, and reduce the likelihood of them getting infected in their line of duty.



The Sekyere South District Director of Education George Adu Abrowkwa expressed his appreciation to the Agonahemaa for the kind gesture in supporting the Ghanaian government to halt the further spread of the disease and mentioned the importance of supporting the government through PPE to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.



“Our presence today is an indication of Agonahemaa’s position that the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We are here to support our basic schools with PPE and hand-washing facilities. It is our hope that these items will go a long way to support basic schools in Agona in these difficult times.” he stated.