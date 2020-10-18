Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Agona West: NDC parliamentary candidate laughs off plot to kill Gender Minister

play videoNDC parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah has ridiculed claims that he and his boys are plotting to kill the sitting MP, Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison who is also the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



He has therefore asked the general public to “disregard” any such report, which he believes is being concocted by the NPP in the area.



“There is nothing like Paul wanting to kill somebody, or wanting to kill any MP. We are focused, our eyes are fixed on the price, as we wanting to win this election. And they know very well that we are winning, all these antics and the rest doesn’t mean anything to me,” Paul Amoah said in a video released on Sunday, October 18.



The Swedru Divisional patrol team arrested four suspects – Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea and Dauda Fatua – on Saturday, October 17 lodging in a hotel at Agona Swedru in the Central region.



According to a police report, the arrest was effected “based on intelligence gathered, that some heavily built men (machomen) whose movement looks suspicious were lodging in a Hotel at Swedru.”



Items found on them include a knife, cutlass, a lighter and two packets of Razzler. The police also found on them two cheques in the sum of GH5000.00 each.



“Meanwhile suspects detained and exhibits retained for further action.”



But Paul Amoah in his video recounted, “they found me walking with my friends and I booked a place for them, quickly they went and search them”. He added that he was home when he received a call around 11pm that his friends have been picked up by the police.



“I just had to go there and go and see them; so family disregard any issue claiming [I’m plotting to kill] the Agona West MP. They must get serious; they just hold on to anything and do unnecessary stuff…The NDC is focused and we know what we want to achieve.”





