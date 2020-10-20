General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agona West NDC Candidate invited by the police over alleged plot to kill Cynthia Morrison

Paul Ofori Amoah is the Agona West NDC Parliamentary Candidate

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah, has been invited by the Central Regional Police Command in connection to an alleged plot to kill his contender for the 2020 polls, Cynthia Mamle Morrison who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area.



This was after the MP lodged a formal complaint to the police about four men arrested at a hotel in Agona Swedru saying they had been contracted to kill her.



Upon an invitation extended by the police, Paul Ofori Amoah is said to have reported to the Central Regional Police Headquarters.



The Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, according to Citi News, has said that the NDC candidate “admitted to issuing the two bank cheques that were picked by police at the hotel when a search was conducted in the rooms and also on the suspects.”



“The parliamentary candidate is at the regional CID and is assisting police investigations,” she added.



The said suspects arrested at the hotel, however, have been remanded into custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court and are to make another appearance on October 30, 2020.



They have been charged with preparation to commit murder and carrying offensive weapons.



Media reports around the weekend indicated that Mr Amoah and four others were arrested for plotting to kill Madam Mamle Morrison who doubles as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Following the reports, Mr Amoah in a video reaction ridiculed the news and urged the public to disregard the report.



“There is nothing like Paul wanting to kill somebody, or wanting to kill any MP. We are focused, our eyes are fixed on the price, as we wanting to win this election. And they know very well that we are winning, all these antics and the rest doesn’t mean anything to me,” Paul Amoah said in a video released on Sunday, October 18.



The four suspects – Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea and Dauda Fatua were arrested by the police on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in a hotel at Agona Swedru in the Central region where they were lodging.



The police in a report said, the arrest was effected “based on intelligence gathered, that some heavily built men (machomen) whose movement looks suspicious were lodging in a Hotel at Swedru.”



Some items reportedly found on the suspects during the arrest include a knife, cutlass, a lighter and two packets of Razzler. The police also found on them two cheques in the sum of GH5000.00 each.



But Paul Amoah in his video recounted, “they found me walking with my friends and I booked a place for them, quickly they went and searched them”. He added that he was home when he received a call around 11pm that his friends have been picked up by the police.



“I just had to go there and go and see them; so family disregard any issue claiming [I’m plotting to kill] the Agona West MP. They must get serious; they just hold on to anything and do unnecessary stuff…The NDC is focused and we know what we want to achieve.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.