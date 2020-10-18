Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

'Agona West MP will lose 2020 elections so why kill her?' - NDC PC

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah, has said there's no time to waste on irrelevant issues as he, together with his party is focused on winning the upcoming December polls.



His comment was to debunk claims that he was arrested with four others by the Swedru Divisional Police command for planning to kill the MP, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the aspiring parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC said, “There’s nothing like Paul wanting to kill somebody or any MP. We are focused. Our eyes are fixed on the prize as we are wanting to win this election and they know very well that we are going to win this election. All these antics and the rest will not make anything.”



“The MP is about losing the election so why will we kill her? And my brothers from the other party, they must get serious. I was surprised to see the leadership seem interested just wanting to create a scene”.



He, therefore, urged the NPP in the constituency to be serious-minded and stop spreading falsehood about the NDC in the Agona West constituency.



Paul Ofori Amoah, therefore, advised the public to “Disregard the story of NPP Agona West. It’s high time they get serious…where was I arrested?”



