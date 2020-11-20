Regional News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: GNA

Agona West MP donates motorbikes, computers and printers to Swedru Divisional Police Command

Madam Cynthia Morrison presenting some items to the Swedru Divisional Police Command

Government will not rest on it oars towards the provision of logistics for the security agencies to continue working hard to reduce territorial and cross boarder crimes.



Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and incumbent MP for Agona West gave the assurance when she presented some items to the Swedru Divisional Police Command for their operations.



They include; three motorbikes, two computers and accessories and two printers, 40 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, boxes of tissue papers and 15 reflectors.



Mrs Morrison said as Ghanaians prepared to go to the polls on December 7, officers and men of the Service needed support to discharge the huge tasks in fighting crime which she noted, had gone up in the area.



The Gender Minister said the police had a major role in ensuring absolute peace before, during and after the elections, hence the support.



The government under President Akufo-Addo was therefore working hard to provide vehicles, motorbikes and other logistics to assist police personnel to work effectively, Mrs Morrison further assured.



The Police she indicated must also fulfil the expectations of Ghanaians by exhibiting high professionalism to retain the gains government had made.



On the COVID-19 pandemic, she urged the police to support the Municipal and District Assemblies to fight the spread of the virus and urged them to continue to adhere strictly to protocols and other safety measures such as wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and using hand sanitizers as part of efforts to contain the dangerous disease.



Superintendent Ebenezer Ewudzie Sackey, Pay Master of the Agona Swedru Police Command, who received the items expressed appreciation to the MP and the government for the kind gesture.



He said the Police was ever ready to fight crime, adding that it would require the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to complement government’s efforts to retool the police service.



He said the donation had come at the right time and it would go a long way to augment operations of the Police in the area.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.