Agona Nyakrom Akwambo 2023 festival launched

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: Stephen Addai-Baah, Contributor

Giant Publicity Media Consult, a Health Communication and Public Relations outfit has joined the Chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council to launch the 2023 Akwambo festival, slated for August, 2023 at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region of Ghana.



The Akwambo festival is celebrated between August 1 to 7 every year, as a means to bring residents of Agonaman communities, both home and abroad in unity and to plan for the development of the community.



The festival is celebrated in all the Agona towns, made up of nine divisions, with Nyakrom as its paramountcy. The launch was to unveil various activities line-up for this year’s celebration and to invite corporate organisations to support the development of the community through sponsorship as well as identify the many investment opportunities available in the area.



Activities lined-up for this year’s festival include Clean-up exercise as part of the traditional Council’s contribution to National Sanitation day programme. Free Medical outreach for the community, unity health walk for improved community development and A 3- day trade exhibition show to improve economic condition and livelihood of the people within the community and to open up investment opportunities in the area.



There will also be a youth forum (Community people assembly) and a grand durbar of chiefs and people of the Nyakrom Traditional Area to climax the events.



The Traditional Authority is therefore urging all citizens, both home and those in the diaspora to come in their numbers in order to make this year’s Akwambo festival a grand success.



Giant Publicity Media Consult has officially been tasked by the traditional Council to raise funds from corporate bodies in support of the festival.



The Tufohene and chairman of the planning committee, Nana Osei Bonsu III advised

management of Giant Publicity Media Consult to work hard in ensuring more corporate bodies support for the event.



“We count on your prompt assistance to enhance a smooth organization of the festival and may our partnership in the festival celebrations produce mutual benefits to your company and Agona Nyakrom Community” remarked by Nana Osei Bonsu III.



Chief Executive Officer of Giant Publicity Media Consult, Stephen Addai commented “We are happy to be part of this event and we will do our best to support Nananom. This is a great opportunity for Giant Publicity Media Consult to once again bring our rich cultural heritage to the doorsteps of our corporate bodies for support.”



The Traditional Council is looking forward to raising funds at the grand durbar to continue their developmental projects such as a police post, a health facility project, broken bridges among other projects that have stalled in the past due to lack of funding.



The event and its related activities will be media driven through TV, radio and some social media platforms.



It is envisaged that over 1,000 – 6,000 people from home and abroad will participate in this year’s Akwambo festival.