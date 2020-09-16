Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Agona-Nkwanta youth centre yet to be constructed one year after sod cutting

Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum cut the sod in Sept. 2019 for the commencement of the project

It was all joy for the youth and the good people of Ahanta West constituency when the Member of Parliament for the area, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum cut sod in September 2019 for the construction of an ultra-modern youth center at Agona-Nkwanta, the Municipal Capital.



The site for the project housed summer hats that were built by an NGO years ago which served as a center for learning trade, entrepreneurial skills, and other activities by the youth in the area, but was demolished to pave way for the construction of a Youth center.



However, exactly one year after the sod cutting, the project is yet to be commenced.



This development has caused outrage among the youth in the constituency.



It is worthwhile to note that, the Ahanta West constituency is underdeveloped and lacks so many social amenities.



The Member of Parliament Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum is seeking reelection for a second term after he won the seat from the NDC's George Kwame Aboagye during the 2016 elections.



In the build-up to the 2020 polls, he is set to face stiff competition from the NDC's Dr. Emmanuel Okumi Andoh, a former Pro. Vice-Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University.



The Pro. Vice Chancellor according to some residents in the Constituency has shown his unflinching commitment and ability in spearheading developmental projects for the constituency.



This include the establishment of a satellite campus for the Takoradi Technical University, a single project with the highest infrastructure cost in recent times as far as projects in the constituency are concerned.



He also worked assiduously for the creation of Radio Ahanta which is programmed and tailored towards promoting the Ahanta language.



Below is how the place looks now after the demolishing of the summer huts:





