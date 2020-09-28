Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: GNA

Agona East District Assembly supports PWDs

Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Agona District Assembly

The Agona District Assembly has presented nine Chest Deep Refrigerators and a Fufu pounding machine to 10 selected Persons With Disability (PWDs) to enable them to venture into their businesses to improve their living standards.



The items were presented to the PWDs based on the requests made to the District Assembly to support them.



Speaking at short a ceremony to present the items, Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) said two per cent of the District Assembly’s Common Fund was set aside for PWDs to purchase items to avoid misuse of the funds.



The DCE used the occasion to present nose masks and alcohol-based sanitizers to the PWDs to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said reports by the Assembly’s monitoring team set-up to ensure items presented to the PWDs some months ago were satisfactory.



He expressed the hope that the recipients will use the items for the intended purpose.



The DCE reminded the PWDs that it was an offence to beg for alms adding that the government would soon roll out comprehensive policies and programmes to alleviate their plight.



He noted that prudent measures had been put in place to help provide an opportunity for them to learn vocational and technical skills to become self-reliant.



The DCE called on members of the Federation of Disabled Association of Ghana to rally behind the President Akufo-Addo government to get four more years to roll out quality policies and programmes to support them and their families.



Madam Adjoa Mbir, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) after receiving the Deep Freezer expressed her appreciation to the government for the gesture.



She indicated that she has been inspired to undertake commercial ventures to maximize profits to enable her to take good care of her family.



Madam Mbir said the gesture would spur other beneficiaries on to undertake profitable ventures to sustain themselves and their families.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.