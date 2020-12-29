General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Agogo Akyempemhene throws support behind Salt FM Boss, Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Ohene Kwame Frimpong expressed gratitude to the Chief for his support

His Eminence, Nana Konadu Yiadom Gyata, The Agogo Akyempemhene who holds the title for Agogo Nkyrekyremuhene and Agogo Ambassador of Europe and Overseas, as well as Ghanaian Kings in Italy, paid a courtesy call on Ohene Kwame Frimpong at his office in Asante Akyem Agogo to encourage him in his several endeavors to help develop the community.



According to the Agogo Akyempemhene, he has paid careful attention to the many works of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the community and he is very proud of his works.



He said his visit is to support him as one of his sons and to assure him of all the support in realizing his goals for the development of the Asante Akyem Agogo community.



“We have seen all your philanthropic and developmental projects, and as elders of the land, it’s our responsibility to support you to achieve the good objectives you have committed yourself to establish” — he told Ohene Kwame Frimpong in a closed-door meeting.



In response, Ohene Kwame Frimpong expressed humility for a powerful traditional authority to visit his office to encourage him and offer his support. He shared his appreciation to the Agogo Akyempemhene, and ask for his prayers and guidance in his works.



Agogo Akyempemhene further prayed for Ohene Kwame Frimpong and asked the powers there be to be his lighted path and strength.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.